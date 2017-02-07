WTSP
Publix phasing out free slice of meat at delis

10News Staff , WTSP 5:14 PM. EST February 07, 2017

Another of the Florida traditions is ending as Publix Supermarkets is phasing out the free slices of meat at its deli counters.

Usually, the deli staff would offer a slice to make sure the meat is cut to the thickness the customer wanted, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

But no more.

"We are piloting a change in a few dozen delis in central and southwest Florida to create a more natural exchange between our deli clerks and our customers," says Brian West, media relations manager at Publix, which has more than 1,000 stores in the Southeast.

 

