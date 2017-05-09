Publix ranks top in supermarket survey

(Photo: Tampa Bay Times)

Customers apparently agree shopping at Publix is a pleasure.

A new survey by Market Force Information finds the grocery chain has tied with Wegman's as the nation's favorite grocery chain. Both scored 77 percent on the company's Customer Loyalty Index.

Trader Joe's narrowly missed the top spot with 76%.

The survey found customers ranked No. 1 for fast checkout, availability for items, ease of finding items and store cleanliness.

Trader Joe's came in top for cashier courtesy.

© 2017 WTSP-TV