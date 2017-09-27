Publix to test curbside grocery pickup at two Tampa Bay stores

(Photo: Tampa Bay Times)

LAKELAND, Fla. - Shoppers at two Tampa Bay supermarket locations will be able to order their groceries online and pick them up without going inside the store.

Publix stores in Wesley Chapel (The Shoppes at New Tampa on County Road 581) and Valrico (Shoppes at Lithia on Lithia Pinecrest Road) will offer curbside pickup starting Thursday.

Customers can place their orders online and choose curbside pickup or delivery at checkout.

“We’ve had great success with Publix Delivery powered by Instacart, and the demand for online grocery services has continued to grow,” company spokesperson Maria Brous said in a statement. “So we’re excited to test Publix Curbside and learn more about how to best meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

The company plans to have curbside delivery at more than 90 percent of its supermarkets by the end of the year.

© 2017 WTSP-TV