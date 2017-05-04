Pulse nightclub owner details plan for memorial

The owner of the Pulse nightclub is outlining her plans for a memorial at the gay nightclub, where 49 people were killed and dozens more were injured on June 12, 2016. AP photo

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Barbara Poma, owner of the Pulse nightclub, said Thursday the OnePulse Foundation and a task force will come up with the idea for a memorial to the worst mass shooting in the U.S.

She is outlining her plans for a memorial at the gay nightclub, where 49 people were killed and dozens more were injured on June 12.

To support in the building of the permanent memorial honoring those 49 taken, please: pic.twitter.com/qN0LezNwGo — onePULSE Foundation (@onePULSEorg) August 23, 2016

Poma told the crowd that she visited the memorials in Oklahoma City and New York City, and talked to their creators for input. The community also will have the chance to offer ideas.

Poma opened the nightclub in 2004 as a way to honor her brother, who died from AIDS.

In the months after the massacre, the city of Orlando proposed buying the club for $2.25 million so it could be turned into a memorial. Poma ultimately turned down the offer.

