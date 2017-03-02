Pulse shooter's wife will remain in jail

Noor Salman (Photo: CBS)

Noor Salman, the wife of the man who killed 49 people in the Pulse nightclub massacre, will remain in jail after prosecutors filed a motion to block her release on bail.

U.S. District Judge Paul Byron in Orlando issued the order Thursday.

It says Noor Salman should stay in jail while the judge decides if she should remain in custody until her trial. She is charged with helping her husband scout out potential targets.

WKMG reports federal prosecutors filed the motion after U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu had ordered Salman released as early as Friday, saying the 31-year-old is not dangerous and that it was debatable whether she would be convicted.

Prosecutors said Salman had provided a false story for husband Omar Mateen the night of the killings and claim she had foreknowledge he was planning the attack.

Salman has pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding and abetting and obstruction of justice. She faces life in prison if she is convicted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

