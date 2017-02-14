Pythons discovered in abandoned Florida missile base

A 16-foot female turned up in the bunker of a closed missile site at Florida's Crocodile Lake National Wildlife Refuge. (Photo: Ed Metzger, University of Florida)

Four pythons slithered their way into an abandoned missile base in the Florida Keys, discovered earlier this year through the aid of specially trained dogs and a tribe from India renowned for catching snakes.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced the snakes’ capture this month, the result of a partnership between researchers, public officials and Irula tribesmen to hunt down pythons before the damaging predators spread farther.

“Hopefully, we can manage or eradicate an invasive species that is wreaking havoc on the ecosystem,” Frank Mazzotti, a University of Florida wildlife ecology professor assisting the effort, told the university.

The four large snakes, including a female nearly 16 feet in length, turned up inside two old bunkers at a site where the U.S. military once had a Nike Hercules missile firing range, the service said.

Soldiers stood ready at the base to fire nuclear-armed missiles at America’s enemies during the Cold War, the Palm Beach Post reported, but the range closed 30 years ago, leaving the bunkers buried under mounds of earth. The site now sits within the 6,500-acre Crocodile Lake National Wildlife Refuge.

Irula tribesman from India stand outside a missile bunker with a python. (Photo: Jeremy Dixon, USFWS)

Now experts worry the pythons could thrive farther south on the Keys as easily as they have on the Everglades, the service said, where multiplying numbers of big snakes over the past 20 years have devastated native birds and deer, with some even devouring alligators.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission contacted Mazzotti and Christina Romagosa, an assistant research professor at the school, with hopes of eradicating the Burmese python in the state’s southern parts, according to the university.

Together, the two professors came up with a unique proposal: Mazzotti would reach out to the Irula tribesmen, whom he learned of through an acquaintance in India, and Romagosa would employ a team with trained dogs from Auburn University.

“The job of the tribesmen is to find the snakes, catch them and teach us how to do it better,” Mazzotti told the university’s UF News. “They are better at finding snakes than anybody else in the world.”

The dogs, which recently helped Romagosa track pythons in North Key Largo, provided instrumental in finding the four pythons at the old missile base.

“The dogs sat around the bunker, but they couldn’t exactly pinpoint where the odor was coming from,” Romagosa told UF News. “The next day, the Irula came to the bunker and went into a shaft at least 10 feet down into the ground.”

That led to them finding the 16-foot python and three male crawlers.

“Snakes like deep, dark places,” Jeremy Dixon, who manages Crocodile Lake, said in the service’s statement. The tasty black rats at the site didn’t hurt, he added.

No estimate exists for the number of Burmese pythons infesting Florida’s Everglades, Mazzotti said, but researchers believe they escaped as pets or were released there.

Scientists think the four pythons migrated from the Everglades, the Fish and Wildlife Service said, noting that continued migration could leave several species in the Keys defenseless.

USA TODAY