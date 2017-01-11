Qatar Airways offering free fares to overseas destinations

Qatar Airways is getting serious about servicing American travelers.

The carrier's Travel Festival is still active, offering highly competitive fares like New York or Dallas to Asia for around $500, but the airline has also hidden away some free tickets on its website.

Travelers have to find those fares and book them, but Qatar has dropped some clues to help in the hunt, which begins for U.S. customers at 9 a.m. EST on Thursday.

Qatar's Treasure Hunt (below) reveals that travelers from Canada and the United States have the opportunity to fly from one of the airline's American departure cities (Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Montreal, New York, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.) for free to any of these "Golden Ticket" destinations:

Dubai, UAE (DXB) from February-April

Ras al-Khaimah, UAE (RKT) from February-March

Yereven, Armenia (EVN) in February and April

Tbilisi, Georgia (TBS) in February

The Seychelles (SEZ) in February and April

Cape Town, South Africa (CPT) in March

