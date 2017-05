Stormtroopers attend Nickelodeon's 2016 Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum on March 12, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

KUSA - May The Fourth Be With You. Get it?

If you don't, Thursday marks Star Wars Day due to the date pun on the phrase "May the Force Be With You."

As if we didn't have enough to do, we made a quiz to help you find out which Star Wars character you are.

Mobile users, take the quiz here: http://bit.ly/1I3hALl.

