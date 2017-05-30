Rabies alert issued for Lutz area of Hillsborough County

(Thinkstock photo) (Photo: This content is subject to copyright.)

Health officials have issued a rabies alert for part of Hillsborough County after two raccoons tested positive.

The raccoons were found in the Lutz area near Shady Pines. Residents there are asked to keep an eye out, though if you're not in the area, you're advised to keep your guard up. Also know that your pets are at risk if not vaccinated.

This is the second rabies case in the county this year. The first was also in the Lutz area back in April.

The center of the rabies alert is at Shady Pines Drive, Lutz, FL 33548 and includes the following area boundaries in Hillsborough County:

Lake Brant, North Boundary

Hwy 41, East Boundary

Lake Magdalene Blvd, South Boundary

Lake Charles Cir. / Millan De Avila / Indian Mound Road, West Boundary

If your pet has been bitten by an animal that may be rabid, call the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center at (813) 744-5660.

Here are guidelines from the health department on rabid animals from the Florida Dept. of Health.

Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract wild animals by leaving pet food outside, or garbage cans open.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Teach children never to handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas, where they might come in contact with people and pets.

Persons who have been bitten or scratched by wild or domestic animals should seek medical attention and report the injury to the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County at (813) 307-8059

Rabies alerts stay in effect for 60 days.

© 2017 WTSP-TV