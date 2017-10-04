Rabies alert issued for Pasco residents

(Thinkstock) (Photo: Songquan Deng)

Pasco residents are being warned about a rabies alert there.

The alert comes after a raccoon tested positive on Tuesday. Residents should keep an eye on their pets, especially if they’ve not been vaccinated.

The rabies alert is in effect for 60 days. The center of the alert is in the southeast area of the county and includes the following boundaries.

- West of Morris Bridge Road

- South of State Road 54

- East of Ashton Oaks Blvd

