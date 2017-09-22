WTSP
Radio operator hopes to people in Puerto Rico with loved ones

With communication issues, one man hopes to connect people in Puerto Rico with their loved ones.

WTSP 2:09 PM. EDT September 22, 2017

As Hurricane Maria moves out of Puerto Rico, many families in Central Florida are waiting to hear from their loved ones.

With the power wiped out to the entire island, it's proving to be a long, anxious waiting game. It's unclear how long it will take to get power back up and running.

"We relay the message so they can know that their relatives are safe," pastor Ian Perry said.

Perry is a pastor at Mission Love Church in St. Cloud. His radio skills are now becoming a lifeline for families in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria pushed through. At a time when no one can get in contact with their families, he said he will find your relatives for you.

