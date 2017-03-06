Raindrops and drop tops: Migos, Trey Songz hype the crowds in Clearwater

Quavo of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos performs at Coachman Park during WiLD Splash on March 5, 2017. (Photo: Emerald Morrow, WTSP)

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WTSP) – Atlanta rap trio Migos didn’t have to do much to warm up the crowd of thousands Saturday night for WiLD 94.1’s annual WiLD Splash concert at Coachman Park in Clearwater. All it took was a call-and-response of their chart-topping, most popular single to date, “Bad and Boujee.”

“Raindrop,” the rappers yelled out.

“Drop top!” the crowd screamed in return.



It was a sign of the ‘turn up’ that would soon commence as the headlining artists rapped their way through fan favorites including “Fight Night” and “Hannah Montana,” satisfying the mostly teens and early twenties crowd that had already spent hours on their feet vibing to the acts leading up to the final performance.



Quavo, one-third of the group, stood out the most on-stage thanks to his iced-out rings, watches, bracelets and chains. But it was the large “hail Satan” patch complete with a pentagram on the back of his pants that made the biggest statement, but probably went unnoticed to the audience.



Before Migos performed, Trey Songz, serenaded the ladies with a medley of his love, make-up and breakup songs. His appearance at WiLD Splash comes just one day after he was arraigned in a Wayne County court after being charged in December with aggravated assault and assault on an officer at his Detroit concert.

But his legal troubles didn’t seem to follow him to the stage, where he had the help of just about every lady in the crowd, singing along word-for-word to every hit. He eventually rewarded them with a bare-chested strip-down just before going into the suggestive single, “Neighbors Know My Name.”East Coast-rapper Fat Joe also made an appearance, and got the crowd going with his current radio singles “Money Showers” and “All the Way Up.” He also took a moment to acknowledge the feud between his collaborator Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj by calling out Remy as “the queen” of the rap game. It was a reference to a recent scathing diss track directed at Minaj that the rapper has thus far ignored.And while Fat Joe was able to pull some excitement out of the crowd with his newer songs and an acapella breakdown of “All the Way Up” remix, many of the concert-goers were simply too young to appreciate the hype of some of his older hits --- namely “Lean Back” and “Still Not a Player.” However, there were plenty who could appreciate the trip down memory lane.Florida native Kodak Black was also slated to perform, but instead spent his Saturday in jail. He was arrested in late February for violating community control, which the Florida Department of Corrections defines as a form of supervised house arrest. A Boogie wit da Hoodie performed in his place.

