Rape charges dropped in case cited by Trump

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detain a suspect during an enforcement operation on Feb. 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Charles Reed, AFP/Getty Images)

ROCKVILLE, Md. -- Prosecutors told a judge Friday that after an investigation the state is dropping rape charges against two teens who had been accused of raping a fellow student in a Maryland high school bathroom.

A 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old Henry Sanchez were charged with assaulting the 14-year-old girl at Rockville High School in March.

Sanchez now faces child pornography possession charges. Attorney Maria Mena says the younger teen also now faces child pornography charges in juvenile court. He had initially been charged as an adult in the rape case.

Sanchez' attorney Andrew Jezic has maintained the girl agreed in text messages to have sex with the 17-year-old. CBS affiliate WUSA-TV reported Jezic said he has seen the texts between the younger teen and the alleged victim.

The case got national attention after the White House called it an example of why the president wants to crack down on illegal immigration.

Officials say Sanchez came to the U.S. from Guatemala illegally. The 17-year-old's lawyers say he came from El Salvador to live with relatives who are citizens.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.