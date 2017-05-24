Rash of car burglaries reported at popular nature preserve

This woman is suspected of using a debit card stolen from a car at Circle B Bar Reserve.

If you visit Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland, you know to keep an eye out for wildlife. The nature preserve has become popular among nature lovers, especially after a viral video showed a 12-foot alligator meandering across a walking path there earlier this year.

However, it’s not the wild animals people should be worried about. In the past couple of weeks, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office has responded to at least four car burglaries at Circle B.

In some of the cases, the cars were unlocked. In another, the crooks smashed a window. In all of them, they stole purses and whatever valuables they could find.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of one of the suspects using a stolen debit card. A woman can be seen filling up a gray Chrysler 200 Supers S at a Citgo gas station on 2101 K-Ville Ave. in Auburndale.

Detectives are reminding people to always lock their car doors and keep valuables hidden, especially at Circle B, where people wander the walking trails for hours. They suggest putting valuables in your trunk before you leave to your destination.

