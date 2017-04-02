Rays rough up Yankees, 7-3, in MLB season opener

(USA Today)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Chris Archer pitched seven solid innings and the Tampa Bay Rays won the first game of the new Major League Baseball season, roughing up Masahiro Tanaka and beating the New York Yankees 7-3 Sunday.

Evan Longoria and Logan Morrison homered and drove in three runs apiece before a sellout crowd of 31,042 at Tropicana Field on opening day. Tanaka, who had baseball's ERA in spring training, was tagged for a career-worst seven earned runs in 2 2/3 innings.

New contract. Old hustle. pic.twitter.com/yKfBpHLHAc — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 3, 2017 A first-time All-Star in 2015 who lost an AL-leading 19 times last season, Archer limited New York to two runs and seven hits. He narrowly escaped a bases-loaded jam and turned a five-run lead over to a revamped bullpen.

Closer Alex Colome replaced rookie Austin Pruitt with the bases loaded in the ninth, yielding a sacrifice fly to pinch hitter Chris Carter before finishing for a save.

