Reaction swift to U.S. withdrawal from climate accords

Reaction to President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Accords on global warming was swift, including from the mayor of a city specifically mentioned in his remarks,

During his announcement, Trump justified the decision by saying it was to put Americans first over the rest of the world. "I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh not Paris," he said,

The mayor of Pittsburgh, Bill Peduto, reacted to that by tweeting that the city will continue to follow the guidelines of the accords.

As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future. https://t.co/3znXGTcd8C — bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 1, 2017

Former President Barack Obama, who signed the accords, was quick to denounce the decision.

"The nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created. I believe the United States of America should be in the front of the pack. But even in the absence of American leadership; even as this administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I'm confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we got."

SpaceX entrepreneur Elon Musk, who had defended serving on presidential councils despite critics, announced he would no longer take part in them.

Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017

Florida Sen. Bill Nelson issued a statement, calling global warming a threat to Floridians:

“This is a huge mistake. Sea-level rise caused by the Earth heating up is a real threat to Florida. If the U.S. isn’t going to do its part to combat climate change, then the rest of the world won’t do theirs and millions of Floridians living along the coast will be at risk.”

On the other side of the political aisle, House Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted out a statement in support of the move.

Retweet to agree → The #ParisAgreement was simply a raw deal for America. pic.twitter.com/WZckV4cgSd — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 1, 2017

GOP Sen. Rand Paul followed suit.

Thank you @realDonaldTrump for keeping your promise on Paris Agreement & protecting KY jobs from a bad deal. @FriendsofCoalKY — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 1, 2017

