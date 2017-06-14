Reaction to shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice

Investigators gather outside the Eugene Simpson Stadium Park where a shooting took place in Alexandria, Va., on June 14, 2017. (Photo: Alex Wong, Getty Images)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is among those injured in a shooting at a baseball field Wednesday morning.

U.S. Rep. Scalise, R-Louisiana, is undergoing surgery after he was shot in the hip. He is in stable condition, according to his office.

Update on the Condition of Majority Whip Steve Scalise https://t.co/Lfna1fgHLL pic.twitter.com/BVGXbOKRMY — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 14, 2017

social media reaction from Wednesday morning's shooting.

.@GWHospital confirms it has received 2 individuals from Alexandria shooting; both are in critical condition https://t.co/dnXnd0oIDi pic.twitter.com/xe4TBMttzU — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2017

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

White House says Pres. Trump and VP Pence are aware of the shooting incident and are monitoring developments closely https://t.co/20D5gRCxch pic.twitter.com/xkavHy5HGO — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2017

Below is the Governor's statement on this morning's shooting in Alexandria: pic.twitter.com/GqRB6Pxl6f — Terry McAuliffe (@GovernorVA) June 14, 2017

Thank you to the first responders who rushed in to help protect those who were hurt in Alexandria, VA. My thoughts & prayers to everyone! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 14, 2017

This morning the hearts of the whole House are with @SteveScalise, the brave Capitol police, staff, and all those who were in harm's way. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 14, 2017

Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot in the head outside a Safeway grocery store in Arizona on Jan. 8, 2011, also tweeted her condolences.

My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 14, 2017

Several Florida lawmakers also expressed their reactions too.

We are all Americans first, regardless of party. We are all on the same team. And we’re praying for those injured in this heinous attack. — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) June 14, 2017

Praying for my dear friend @SteveScalise & heartfelt appreciation to #CapitolPolice — Dennis Ross (@RepDennisRoss) June 14, 2017

I'm praying for friends, colleagues, congressional staff & Capitol Police this morning... https://t.co/awuDoVbsbb pic.twitter.com/t9tEybb9xO — US Rep Kathy Castor (@USRepKCastor) June 14, 2017

