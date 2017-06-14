Reaction to shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is among those injured in a shooting at a baseball field Wednesday morning.
U.S. Rep. Scalise, R-Louisiana, is undergoing surgery after he was shot in the hip. He is in stable condition, according to his office.
Update on the Condition of Majority Whip Steve Scalise https://t.co/Lfna1fgHLL pic.twitter.com/BVGXbOKRMY— Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 14, 2017
Here’s a look at the social media reaction from Wednesday morning’s shooting.
.@GWHospital confirms it has received 2 individuals from Alexandria shooting; both are in critical condition https://t.co/dnXnd0oIDi pic.twitter.com/xe4TBMttzU— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2017
Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017
White House says Pres. Trump and VP Pence are aware of the shooting incident and are monitoring developments closely https://t.co/20D5gRCxch pic.twitter.com/xkavHy5HGO— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2017
Below is the Governor's statement on this morning's shooting in Alexandria: pic.twitter.com/GqRB6Pxl6f— Terry McAuliffe (@GovernorVA) June 14, 2017
Thank you to the first responders who rushed in to help protect those who were hurt in Alexandria, VA. My thoughts & prayers to everyone!— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 14, 2017
This morning the hearts of the whole House are with @SteveScalise, the brave Capitol police, staff, and all those who were in harm's way.— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) June 14, 2017
Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot in the head outside a Safeway grocery store in Arizona on Jan. 8, 2011, also tweeted her condolences.
My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day.— Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 14, 2017
Several Florida lawmakers also expressed their reactions too.
My prayers to @SteveScalise, staff, and @CapitolPolice. 🇺🇸— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 14, 2017
We are all Americans first, regardless of party. We are all on the same team. And we’re praying for those injured in this heinous attack.— Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) June 14, 2017
.@RepDennisRoss, R-Florida, released this statement on this morning's shooting in Virginia https://t.co/N8umCPBhlv #Alexandria pic.twitter.com/OAxNULBFui— Mark Bergin (@mdbergin) June 14, 2017
Praying for my dear friend @SteveScalise & heartfelt appreciation to #CapitolPolice— Dennis Ross (@RepDennisRoss) June 14, 2017
I'm praying for friends, colleagues, congressional staff & Capitol Police this morning... https://t.co/awuDoVbsbb pic.twitter.com/t9tEybb9xO— US Rep Kathy Castor (@USRepKCastor) June 14, 2017
