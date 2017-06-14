WTSP
Close

Reaction to shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice

WTSP Breaking Live Video

Mark Bergin, WTSP 10:26 AM. EDT June 14, 2017

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is among those injured in a shooting at a baseball field Wednesday morning.

U.S. Rep. Scalise, R-Louisiana, is undergoing surgery after he was shot in the hip. He is in stable condition, according to his office.

Here’s a look at the social media reaction from Wednesday morning’s shooting.

Mobile App Users: Click here to view this story

Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who was shot in the head outside a Safeway grocery store in Arizona on Jan. 8, 2011, also tweeted her condolences.

Several Florida lawmakers also expressed their reactions too.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

5 shot, including Rep. Steve Scalise at baseball field in Alexandria

WTSP

'I was doing what I could to not get killed:' Scene at Congressional baseball shooting

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories