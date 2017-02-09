Real life 'Breaking Bad' mobile meth lab discovered in Daytona Beach

Daytona Beach Police discovered a mobile meth lab in an Winnebago parked underneath the Seabreeze Bridge. (Photo: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- The saga of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman has been over since 2013, but criminals are still taking a few pages from Breaking Bad when police discovered a recreational vehicle that was converted into a mobile meth lab.

Volusia County Sheriff's Office posted images of the RV bust on its Facebook page Wednesday. According to deputies, the RV was discovered by Daytona Beach Police Department at a park underneath the Seabreeze Bridge.

The Winnebago had its windows covered and was taking up several parking spaces, CBS affiliate WKMG-TV in Orlando reported, when officers arrived at the scene.

Two men, Theron Greer, 38, and Douglas Williams, 40, were arrested Tuesday for their scheme after authorities received an anonymous tip, WKMG said.

Theron Greer and Douglas Williams (Photo: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies in hazardous materials suits assisted Daytona police in the cleanup operation. Barrels of chemicals along with other dangerous materials were found within the RV.

Deputies in hazmat suits work to clean up the dangerous precursor chemicals. (Photo: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies told WKMG that the case reminded deputies of the first season of the iconic A&E tv show when ex-high school chemistry teacher White embarks on a quest to make money for his cancer treatment by manufacturing meth in an RV in the New Mexico desert.

Both Greer and Williams were booked at the Volusia County Jail and are being held on $37,000 bond..

