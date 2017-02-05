Real-life cowboys lasso steer running wild on city street

Weatherford Police Department

Good thing there were real cowboys around!

The Weatherford, Texas, Police Department released dashcam video of an unusual chase and roundup. According to the Ft. Worth Star Telegram, a steer had escaped from a butcher shop Thursday and just ran wild in the streets of the town.

Police gave chase, but it was a couple of cowboys who managed to chase down and lasso the bovine.

As police mentioned on their Facebook page, Weatherford is known as the "Cutting Horse Capital of the World." And now we know why.

