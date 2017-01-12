Thousands of Michael's salt lamps recalled

The popular arts and crafts store, Michaels, has issued a recall for thousands of Himalayan Salt Lamps.
According to the recall notice, the lamps' dimmer switch is a shock and fire hazard.
The items recalled include the Rock of Gibraltar Lamp, Carnival of Lights and Basket of Rocks.
Michaels says those who purchased the lamps should return the products to any Michaels store in the United States for a refund.
For more information, call 1-800-642-4235 or click here.
