Recognize this guy? He's accused of decking a woman in Polk Co.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. -- Police hope you can help them track down a couple guys after a woman was robbed and punched in broad daylight while she was holding her baby in Winter Haven Thursday.

It happened at around 10am at Kiwanis Park. The woman and her toddler were the only ones there.

Two men converged on her at the park, one telling her to give him her money. That’s when one of the suspects punched her in the face, causing her to fall down while still holding her child. A suspect punched her again and took her purse. The child wasn’t injured.

Detectives talked to a man who was working nearby and noticed the two people fitting the suspects’ description.

The victim’s bank card was used less than an hour after the attack at a Redbox at CVS in Auburdale, and then again at an Ace Wireless store in Auburndale.

Both suspects are described as being black men between 18 and 25 years old and between 6 feet and 6 feet, 4 inches tall.

They were seen in a gold pickup, possibly a Chevy S10 with an extended cab.

There was video of one of the suspects at the Ace Wireless store.

Anyone who can help ID the guy seen in the video is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477).

