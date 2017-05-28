Remembering our heroes on this Memorial Day

This Memorial Day, we're remembering heroes across Tampa Bay who made the ultimate sacrifice to ensure our freedom.

Below are photos you've been sending in of our service men and women you're thinking of. If you have photos you'd like us to add here, email them to us at 10News@wtsp.com.

If you're viewing this on our mobile news app, tap here to see the photos.

There are also many events around Tampa Bay at which you can honor our military heroes this Memorial Day. Click or tap for a list of events.

© 2017 WTSP-TV