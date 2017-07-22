Report: Actor John Heard of 'Home Alone' movies, dead at 72

John Heard (Getty image) (Photo: 2013 Getty Images)

John Heard, who starred in several movies in the 80s and 90s, has been found dead at age 72, according to TMZ and People.com.

Heard was reportedly found dead in a Palo Alto hotel, where he was recovering from back surgery. A maid service found him.

Heard played Peter McCallister, the father in the ‘Home Alone’ movies. He was also in ‘Pelican Brief,’ ‘Big,’ ‘Gladiator’ among others.

The cause of death is unknown.



