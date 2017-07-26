Report: Chemical in weed killer found in Ben & Jerry's ice cream

(Getty images) (Photo: 2010 Getty Images)

A chemical used to kill weeds has been found in Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

That chemical is glyphosate, which is the main ingredient in Roudup herbicide, was found in samples of 10 different flavors of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, according to the Organic Consumers Association.

Those flavors are Peanut Butter Cup, Peanut Butter Cookie, Vanilla (two flavors), Phish Food, The Tonight Dough, Half Baked, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Americone Dream and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

Cherry Garcia tested negative for the herbicide.

Still, the amount of chemicals found in the ice cream is far below dangerous levels set by the EPA, according to the New York Times. They say a 75-pound child would have to eat 145,000 servings a day to hit the level the EPA set on glyphosate allowed in food. An adult would have to eat 290.000 servings a day.

The Organic Consumers Association says there’s no safe level of glyphosate and is calling for a boycott of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

Ben & Jerry’s says it’s working to move away from genetically-modified organisms.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.