WTSP
Close

FHP: Palmetto High student killed by vehicle while crossing U.S. 41

10News Staff , WTSP 10:26 AM. EDT March 16, 2017

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A student from Palmetto High School was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing U.S. Highway 41 in Palmetto on Thursday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that the 15-year-old was hit at the intersection of U.S. 41 and 23rd Street around 6:34 a.m.

The sophomore was walking to school when he was struck. Grief counselors are available at the school.

The crash investigation has closed southbound lanes of U.S. 41.

Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories