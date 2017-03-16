FHP: Palmetto High student killed by vehicle while crossing U.S. 41

Myquarios Kelly was killed while walking to Palmetto High on Thursday morning.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A student from Palmetto High School was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing U.S. Highway 41 in Palmetto on Thursday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that the 15-year-old was hit at the intersection of U.S. 41 and 23rd Street around 6:34 a.m.

The sophomore was walking to school when he was struck. Grief counselors are available at the school.

Again, SB US-41 is closed at 23rd St from a fatal crash. Use US-41 BR to the west OR I-75 to the east. https://t.co/D9EFC0zbae — 10 News Traffic (@10NewsTraffic) March 16, 2017

The crash investigation has closed southbound lanes of U.S. 41.

Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

© 2017 WTSP-TV