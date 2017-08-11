Report: Derek Jeter will be new owner of Miami Marlins

Derek Jeter holds his plaque with Hal Steinbrenner and wife Elizabeth Steinbrenner during the retirement ceremony of his No. 2 jersey at Yankee Stadium in New York on May 14, 2017. (Photo: Al Bello, Getty Images)

Derek Jeter is taking his talents to South Beach, as the new owner of the Miami Marlins.

The Miami Herald is reporting owner Jeffrey Loria has agreed to a deal in principle to sell the franchise to Jeter and New York businessman Bruce Sherman for $1.2 billion.

According to the report, Major League Baseball is expected to receive a written agreement on the deal by Friday.

Jeter, a former New York Yankees star and Tampa resident, will run the business and baseball side of the organization, the Herald report , while Sherman will act as the team’s managing general partner.

Jeter is said to be contributing about $25 million of his own funds. The Jeter-Sherman group has about 16 investors that have raised money to purchase the team, according to the Herald.

More to come on this story.

