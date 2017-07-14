Report: Florida judges show racial bias in sentencing

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Animal rights activist group tells their side of the story after throwing fish back in the water
-
Vegan activists protest fishing
-
Pasco deputy fatally shoots man
-
Protesters storm Chick-fil-A
-
Powerful hallucinogen can help drug addicts, PTSD veterans conquer their demons
-
MacronTrumpHandshake
-
State attorney reacts to traffic stop
-
MenMissingPA
-
A Mexican vacation, a mysterious death, and now endless questions for family
-
Anna Maria tries to keep small-town atmosphere
More Stories
-
Depression forces Lake O' Lakes neighborhood to evacuateJul 14, 2017, 8:12 a.m.
-
Honda recalls 1.2M Accords; battery sensors can catch fireJul 14, 2017, 6:34 a.m.
-
Fiat Chrysler recalls 1.3 million vehiclesJul 14, 2017, 7:16 a.m.