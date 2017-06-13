Report: Foreign Leaders Instructed to Praise Trump on Election Win During Overseas Trip
As President Donald Trump embarks on his first foreign trip, the world leaders he will be meeting are getting a list of tips on how to interact with Trump. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WTSP 5:35 AM. EDT June 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Puerto Rico as a state would affect Florida
-
Mom of slain lottery winner claims jackpot
-
Pulse survivor revisits the nightclub memorial
-
Sessions testifies to senators
-
Concord mother was attacked by a large shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas.
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives new details in search for prison inmates
-
Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car
More Stories
-
London fire chief: 'A number of fatalities' as…Jun 14, 2017, 3:56 a.m.
-
One dead, four injured in Hillsborough County stabbingJun 14, 2017, 3:45 a.m.
-
Rain clouds to returnJul. 6, 2016, 8:13 a.m.