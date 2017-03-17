Report: Former Texas congressman Steve Stockman arrested on federal charges

Former U.S. Rep Steve Stockman

HOUSTON - The Houston Chronicle is reporting that former U.S. Rep Steve Stockman has been arrested on federal charges.

Stockman, who served two terms in the U.S. House before losing a run for the U.S. Senate against John Cornyn, was arrested on charges that he conspired to take contributions meant for a charity and used them for personal use and campaign contributions according to the paper.

Stockman is also charged with making false statements when reporting contributions to try to hide the source of the money the paper said.

