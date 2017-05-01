Report: Gunman wounds firefighter, civilian in Dallas

At least one firefighter and one civilian were shot when a gunman opened fire on paramedics in East Dallas late Monday morning. WFAA

DALLAS -- At least one firefighter and one civilian were shot when a gunman opened fire on paramedics in East Dallas late Monday morning.

Dallas police are currently searching for an active shooter in the neighborhood east of the Dallas Fire Rescue Training Academy.

Update: @DallasFireRes_q paramedic is in critical condition. — City of Dallas (@CityOfDallas) May 1, 2017

The shooting happened at about 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 3200 block of Reynolds Avenue, which is near Dolphin Road and Interstate 30.

The Dallas Police Department confirmed that one member of Dallas Fire-Rescue had been shot and taken to Baylor University Medical Center. The wounded firefighter is currently in surgery.

Another source has confirmed that one civilian was also shot. His or her condition is unknown.

The City of Dallas confirmed that an ambulance was struck by gunfire as well.

Dallas Fire-Rescue confirms that the firefighter was shot while responding to a call at a home.

Dallas police currently have a home surrounded on Reynolds Avenue, according to WFAA's Rebecca Lopez. The department requested a "citywide assist," meaning it asked for the help of any available officer. Dozens of law enforcement vehicles were at the scene early Monday afternoon.

