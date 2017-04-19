Report: Hernandez had Bible verse on forehead, may have smoked synthetic marijuana

A report says Aaron Hernandez had the words “John 3:16” on his forehead when he was found dead in his prison cell early Wednesday morning. Jared Wickerham/Getty Images (Photo: Jared Wickerham, 2013 Getty Images)

BOSTON (CBS) – The WBZ I-Team has learned Aaron Hernandez had the words “John 3:16” on his forehead when he was found dead in his prison cell early Wednesday morning.

The bible verse is one of the most quoted in Christianity and says in part that whoever believes in Jesus “shall not perish but have everlasting life.”

He also appeared to have red marks on his hands and feet.

Prison officials say “Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window” in the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center.

Law enforcement sources tell WBZ investigators are looking into the possibility that the former New England Patriot may have smoked synthetic marijuana called K2 Tuesday night.

Sources say investigators believe one of the last people to see Hernandez is a close friend who is now in isolation on what is called “eyeball suicide watch.”

The 22-year-old is in the health service unit with a 24-hour watch with a correction officer and camera watching his every move.

Five days ago, Hernandez was acquitted of murder charges in the shooting deaths of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in the South End in July 2012. He was serving a life sentence for the murder of Odin Lloyd in 2013.

