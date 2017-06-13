Report: Jared Kushner Has Retained Nearly 90 Percent of His Real Estate Holdings
According to the Washington Post, Jared Kushner has sold his interests in oil and healthcare companies, but retained 90% of his real estate holdings. Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
WTSP 4:22 AM. EDT June 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Manhunt underway for prisoners accused of killing two Ga. correctional officers
-
Search continues for escaped inmates
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Puerto Rico as a state would affect Florida
-
Mom of slain lottery winner claims jackpot
-
Pulse survivor revisits the nightclub memorial
-
Sessions testifies to senators
-
VIDEO: Putnam sheriff gives new details in search for prison inmates
-
Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car
-
The Drug Whisperer
More Stories
-
London fire chief: 'A number of fatalities' as…Jun 14, 2017, 3:56 a.m.
-
Two minors, two adults taken to hospital after…Jun 14, 2017, 3:45 a.m.
-
Rain clouds recede overnight, but they'll be backJul. 6, 2016, 8:13 a.m.