Report: Lawmaker files bill to block removal of New Orleans' Confederate-era monuments

The New Orleans Advocate is reporting that State Rep. Thomas Carmody of Shreveport has once again filed a bill that would prevent the city of New Orleans from removing four Confederate-era monuments.

The city council passed a measure to remove the monuments in 2015 and recently has won several court battles over the issue. Currently the city is accepting bids for the removal, which would theoretically occur sometime in April or May.

Carmody's legislation would prohibit the alteration or removal of any monument on public property to a war involving the United States, including the "war between the states."

Timing could be an issue. A similar attempt died in committee last year and this year the session won't start until six days after the city of New Orleans may have selected a company to remove the monuments. Considering the issues the state will undertake, it would seem unlikely that the statues issue would be among the first items.

New Orleans has set mid-May as a deadline to have the monuments taken down.

