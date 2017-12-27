Report: Marijuana found in wrecked truck belonging to Bucs' DeSean Jackson

USA Today Sporting Images (Photo: Aaron Doster)

TAMPA -- A car belonging to Bucs’ wide receiver DeSean Jackson was involved in a wreck over the weekend. And according to NFL.com, there was marijuana and bullets inside.

The wreck happened on West Shore Blvd Sunday. According to the report, the Chevy Silverado, which is registered to Jackson, appeared to have left the road and struck a tree. Police say the driver took off and left the vehicle there.

Police found 6.3 grams of marijuana and two .38 caliber hollow-point bullets, which are legal in Florida.

Jackson was contacted by police and reportedly told them someone else was driving.

A representative of Jackson said a friend of Jackson’s borrowed the vehicle while Jackson was out of town, and that nothing in the car belonged to Jackson.

Jackson didn’t make the trip to Carolina for last weekend’s game.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The Bucs released a statement on Wednesday, which said, “We are aware of a one-car accident involving a vehicle registered to DeSean Jackson on the night of Dec. 24. Our understanding is that DeSean has been in contact with authorities and is cooperating with the investigation.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV