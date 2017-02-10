Report: Michael Flynn might have violated law when he had call about Russian sanctions

US National Security Adviser Mike Flynn speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 1, 2017. (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM, Getty Images)

President Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, privately discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia with its ambassador to the U.S. before the president took office last month even though officials claimed he didn’t, The Washington Post reported late Thursday night.

Current and former U.S. officials told the Post about the conversation with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. When asked in an interview with the Post Wednesday if he had discussed sanctions with the ambassador, Flynn repeatedly said, “No,”

On Thursday, however, Flynn appeared to retreat from that denial. His spokesman told the Post, that Flynn “indicated that while he had no recollection of discussing sanctions, he couldn’t be certain that the topic never came up.”

Vice President Mike Pence told CBS’s “Face the Nation” last month that there was no contact between the Trump team and Russian officials during the campaign and Flynn’s call with Kislyak on the same day sanctions were announced in December was “strictly coincidental.”

“Of course not,” Pence said on the program when asked whether anyone from the campaign was ever in touch with Russia. “I think to suggest that is to give credence to some of these bizarre rumors that have swirled around the candidacy.”

“They did not discuss anything having to do with the United States’ decision to expel diplomats or impose censure against Russia,” Pence said.

One source in Pence’s circle tells CBS News that what Pence said on “Face the Nation” about Flynn’s contact with the Russian ambassador was based on what Flynn told him directly about the phone calls.

At a daily White House press briefing last month, press secretary Sean Spicer claimed that Flynn had two calls on four subjects with the ambassador including Christmas greetings and arranging a phone call between Mr. Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Flynn’s contact with Kislyak about sanctions made Obama administration officials wonder, the Post said, about whether Flynn had violated the Logan Act, which bans citizens from interfering in U.S. foreign relations with other governments.

CBS News’ Steven Portnoy contributed to this report.

