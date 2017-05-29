Report: Trump considers rolling back softer policies on Cuba

We’re following a developing story out of Washington. According to the Daily Caller, President Trump is considering reversing a set of policies that recently softened relations with Cuba.

Newsweek is now citing The Daily Caller. The site, started by well-known journalist and Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson and a former chief policy advisory to former Vice President Dick Cheney, claims this as an exclusive.

The site says two sources claim the developments are due to the behind-the-scenes efforts of Florida Senator Marco Rubio, New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez and Florida Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart.

the US-Cuba Trade and Economic Council, which is a non-partisan group, said the Trump administration is preparing to announce the changes in a June speech in Miami.

it's unclear exactly what those changes will be and what they will mean for Americans.

President Obama relaxed the regulations on trade, business and travel last year.

