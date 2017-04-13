Report: Uber kept track of Lyft drivers

NEW YORK (AP) - A new report says Uber used a secret program dubbed "Hell" to track Lyft drivers to see if they were driving for both ride-hailing services and otherwise stifle competition.



It's the latest embarrassing revelation for Uber, which has faced a series of executive departures and accusations of sexism and sexual harassment.



Only a small group of Uber employees, including CEO Travis Kalanick, knew about the program, according to a story in the technology trade publication The Information (subscription required) that cited an anonymous source who wasn't authorized to speak publicly.



The program was discontinued in early 2016, according to the report.



A representative for Uber did not respond to messages for comment Thursday. Lyft said in a statement to the publication that "if true, the allegations are very concerning."

