Passenger's laptop catches fire forcing JetBlue flight to land

A JetBlue flight bound for San Francisco that was forced to land Tuesday, May 30, in Grand Rapids because of a reported fire. (Photo: Roger Lenneman, WZZM1 3)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A JetBlue flight destined for San Francisco made an unexpected landing in Grand Rapids because of a fire on board.

A passenger's lithium battery caught fire, prompting the plane's pilots to make an emergency landing at 8:12 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, at Gerald R. Ford International Airport, according to airport spokeswoman Tara Hernandez.

Ford Airport firefighters responded to the fire, which was put out before the plane landed, Hernandez said.

Passenger Kat Honniball said a man a few rows behind her smelled smoke and noticed it was somebody's backpack burning.

The flight attendants on board were prompt and calm while responding to the situation, Honniball said.

"I was stunned -- I knew something was going to happen because, you know, lithium batteries catching on fire when you're up at 38,000 feet you can't help but think you've got to do something," Honniball said. "Everybody was absolutely calm."

Flight records show the JetBlue plane took off around 6:25 p.m. at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport. It's was scheduled to arrive in San Francisco at 8:53 p.m. Pacific Time.

There are 158 people on board.

JetBlue does not operate to nor from Ford Airport.

