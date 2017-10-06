Reports: Comic Ralphie May dead at 45

Comedian Ralphie May, who shot to fame with his appearances on "Last Comic Standing," has died, according to multiple reports.
According to Variety, his publicist Stacey Pokluda said in a statement, “We are heartbroken to announce the untimely death of our friend, Ralphie May. Ralphie had been battling pneumonia and had cancelled a handful of dates over the last month in an effort to recover. Earlier this morning at a private residence in Las Vegas his body was discovered.”
