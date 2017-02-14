Reports: Harrison Ford nearly crashes plane

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CBSNewYork) — Actor Harrison Ford appears to have been involved in another dangerous situation while flying a plane.
CBS News has learned that Ford narrowly missed an American Airlines plane while landing his single-engine Aviat Husky at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California.
He was cleared to land on a runway, but ended up coming down on a taxiway – flying over a 737 passenger jet with 116 people on board, according to sources and the Federal Aviation Administration.
Ford is an experienced pilot who collects vintage planes.
In 2015, he crash-landed a World War II-era plane on a golf course in Santa Monica after the engine failed.
The FAA is investigating the latest incident, but believes it was likely an accident.
Copyright (c) 2017 CBS All Rights Reserved
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs