Reports: Harrison Ford nearly crashes plane

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CBSNewYork) — Actor Harrison Ford appears to have been involved in another dangerous situation while flying a plane.

CBS News has learned that Ford narrowly missed an American Airlines plane while landing his single-engine Aviat Husky at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California.

He was cleared to land on a runway, but ended up coming down on a taxiway – flying over a 737 passenger jet with 116 people on board, according to sources and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Ford is an experienced pilot who collects vintage planes.

In 2015, he crash-landed a World War II-era plane on a golf course in Santa Monica after the engine failed.

The FAA is investigating the latest incident, but believes it was likely an accident.

