Former Bucs coach Jon Gruden is about to sign the longest coaching deal in NFL history.

According to multiple reports, Gruden will sign a 10-year deal with the Oakland Raiders that will be worth around $100 million. It’s expected to be announced at a press conference Tuesday.

Gruden has a record of 95-81 as a head coach from 1998 to 2008. He coached the Raiders for four seasons before coming to Tampa, leading the Buccaneers to their only Super Bowl title in 2002.

He’s been the Monday Night Football color commentator since 2009.

