Reports: Mary Kay Letourneau's husband files for separation

Mary Kay Letourneau listens to testimony during a court hearing on Feb. 6, 1998. (Photo: KING)

Vili Fualaau, former student and current husband of Mary Kay Letourneau, has filed for separation, according to TMZ.

In 1996, Letourneau was caught having sexual relations with Fualaau, who was her sixth grade student at the time.

The two got married in 2005 just after Letourneau was released from a seven-year prison sentence for having sex with a minor.

The couple has two children together.

