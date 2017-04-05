Reports: Secret Service agent on Pence detail consorted with prostitute

Police arrested one of Vice President Mike Pence's security detail for solicitation. (Photo: USA Today)

A U.S. Secret Service agent who guards Vice President Mike Pence has been suspended after allegedly consorting with a prostitute at a Maryland hotel, CNN and ABC report.

The agency did not immediately respond to an e-mail sent to its press operation Wednesday night.

Both news organizations credited law enforcement sources.

The incident unfolded late last week when the manager of a hotel in Montgomery County, Md., became suspicious about activity in one of the guest rooms and called police, CNN reported. Police saw the agent leave the hotel and stopped him, according to ABC.

Police arrested the agent for solicitation, and the agent then reported his arrest to the agency, CNN reported.

The agent was off-duty at the time of the incident, both news organizations reported.

"The Secret Service takes allegations of of criminal activity very seriously," the agency said in a statement to ABC. "This matter is being investigated by our Office of Professional Responsibility to determine the facts."

The agent turned over his weapon, lost all security clearance and lost access to Secret Service facilities, the New York Daily News reported, citing an agency spokesperson.

In 2012, Secret Service agents accompanying President Obama on a trip to Colombia allegedly took 20 prostitutes back to their rooms. Eight agents wound up being fired.

The initial purpose of the agency founded in 1865 was to prevent the production of counterfeit money. Today, the agency's mission is to protect the nation's leaders and to protect the financial and critical infrastructure of the country.

