Republican, Democrat broadcasting cross-country journey live

Democrat Beto O'Rourke and Republican Will Hurd are on a road trip. (Photo: Facebook)

The question has bothered Americans since before the November election: Can we JUST get along?

That question is unintentionally being put to the ultimate test.

Two lawmakers -- a Republican and a Democrat -- are driving from New York to Texas after having their flight canceled.

Republican Will Hurd and Democrat Beto O'Rourke are sending out their trip on Facebook Live.





They are taking questions and answering them during their trip.

Everything looks like it's going smoothly now, but will it stay that way?

Stay tuned!

