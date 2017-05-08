Rescue underway after car plunges into water in Venice

VENICE, Fla. -- Crews in Venice are trying to rescue people believed to have been in a car that plunged in the water in Venice.

It happened this afternoon at the South Jetty. According to Venice Fire Chief Shawn Carvey, a car drove into the water near the bathrooms at Jetty Park. At this point, it’s not clear how many people may have been in the vehicle or why it went into the water.

Venice police and fire crews, along with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and lifeguards are trying to find the car.

Stay with 10News and wtsp.com for the very latest on this breaking story.



