Researchers tracking sharks out in the Atlantic

Researchers have returned after a three-week expedition in which they tagged two great white sharks and two tiger sharks.

All four sharks were satellite tagged off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina by OSEARCH and you can track their location on their Global Shark Tracker App.

The goal was to gather data on the ecology, physiology and behavior of sharks in the north Atlantic and to increase the sample size of great white research that started back in 2012.



“Particularly fascinating was our capture, sampling and tagging of Hilton, a mature male white shark who had motile sperm ready for fertilization of a female’s eggs,” said Dr. Robert Hueter. “Finding a male white shark ready to mate off South Carolina in winter goes against our concept of when and where these sharks mate. This is what makes this work so important, the discovery of new knowledge and disproving some old ideas about the life cycle of these sharks.”

It's the first time OSEARCH has tagged a great white shark and tiger shark on the same day in the same location. According to OSEARCH, it’s rare for the two to share the same space.

