Restaurant faces criticism after dress code sign posted to fend off gangs

(Photo: CBS)

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A new restaurant has been causing a lot of conversation, but not about its food.

The restaurant is facing some controversy after posting a dress code that adheres to a gang-related incident that happened.

The owner of the Tipsy Crow Tavern told KCCI the dress code was meant to keep customers safe.

The following dress code items were posted:

Plain T’s

Baggy jeans

Jeans hanging below the waist

Doo rags

Sideways caps

Construction boots

Sunglasses at night

For more on the story, check out the KCCI article.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.