Restaurant faces criticism after dress code sign posted to fend off gangs

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A new restaurant has been causing a lot of conversation, but not about its food.
The restaurant is facing some controversy after posting a dress code that adheres to a gang-related incident that happened.
The owner of the Tipsy Crow Tavern told KCCI the dress code was meant to keep customers safe.
The following dress code items were posted:
- Plain T’s
- Baggy jeans
- Jeans hanging below the waist
- Doo rags
- Sideways caps
- Construction boots
- Sunglasses at night
For more on the story, check out the KCCI article.
