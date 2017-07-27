Reward increased to $5K to find driver in deadly Polk Co. hit-and-run

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- The reward to find a man accused in a deadly Polk County hit-and-run case has been increased to $5,000.

Deputies are looking for Darrell Coleman, Jr., is accused of being behind the wheel of a car when it hit and killed Charles Hudson Jr., who was on his bicycle along Kokomo Road.

Deputies warn that if you’re helping to hide Coleman, that you’ll be arrested, too.

You can call 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) and remain anonymous. Polk County says you’ll get $5,000 cash – no questions asked.



