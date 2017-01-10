WTSP
Reward now $100K for Markeith Loyd's capture

10News Staff , WTSP 3:14 PM. EST January 10, 2017

​ORLANDO -- A reward of $100,000 is now offered by Crimeline for information leading to the capture of alleged cop killing suspect Markeith Loyd.

Orlando Police Department reported on its Twitter account that the reward was raised from $60,000.

If you have any information on Loyd's whereabouts call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or call 911. Do not approach Loyd as he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

