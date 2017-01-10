Reward now $100K for Markeith Loyd's capture

Markeith Loyd (Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

​ORLANDO -- A reward of $100,000 is now offered by Crimeline for information leading to the capture of alleged cop killing suspect Markeith Loyd.

Orlando Police Department reported on its Twitter account that the reward was raised from $60,000.

The @CrimelineFL reward for the capture of killer Markeith Loyd has been raised to $100,000 pic.twitter.com/M4FjDB4HZh — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 10, 2017

If you have any information on Loyd's whereabouts call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or call 911. Do not approach Loyd as he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

(© 2017 WTSP)