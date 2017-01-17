WTSP
Reward now up to $125K in Orlando officer fatal shooting

10news , WTSP 5:20 PM. EST January 17, 2017

ORLANDO, FLA - The Orlando Police Department has released a new photo in the search for a man suspected of killing his pregnant girlfriend and then an Orlando police officer.  Meanwhile, the reward to catch him has been increased again.

The photos of Markeith Loyd, 41, here.  On the left is the original photo that was released. On the right is the one they released Tuesday afternoon.

 

 

Loyd has been on the run for more than a week now. The reward for information that leads to his capture is now up to $125,000.

Last Monday, police say he shot and killed Orlando Police Sgt. Debra Clayton, 42.  She had been trying to take him into custody.  He was wanted as a suspect in the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

As Orange County Sheriff's Motorcycle Deputy Norman Lewis responded to the shooting, he was killed in a crash.

 



 

